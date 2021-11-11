comscore Max Holloway earns big award from UFC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Max Holloway earns big award from UFC

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

The UFC announced Wednesday that Waianae’s Max Holloway is the 2021 recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award. Read more

