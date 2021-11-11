Max Holloway earns big award from UFC

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The UFC announced Wednesday that Waianae’s Max Holloway is the 2021 recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award.

The award recognizes a UFC athlete for their volunteer and charity work.

Holloway received a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choice courtesy of Toyo Tires.

“Max is not only an amazing athlete, but he’s also a great role model who enjoys giving back to his community,” UFC President Dana White said in a press release. “Max does a great job of setting a positive example of how athletes can use their platforms to raise awareness for charities, while helping those who are less fortunate. It’s an honor to present him with this award.”

Holloway partnered with Maui’s Shane Victorino and WSL champion Carissa Moore for the ALL4Hawaii Challenge during the pandemic to raise money for Hawaii and Maui foodbanks.

Holloway provided a private training session and dinner to the winner of an auction that helped raise $50,000.

In July, Holloway raised $21,000 for the Hawaii Foodbank by auctioning off his fight gear from UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi.

He continues to work as a global ambassador for Hawaii Foodbank and also has his own e-commerce platform with a percentage of his post-fight merchandise sales being distributed to the Hawaii Foodbank.

Funds raised by campaigns involving Holloway have provided more than 200,000 meals to Hawaii families in need.