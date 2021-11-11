comscore Staying ready pays off for Wahine outside hitter Tiffany Westerberg | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Staying ready pays off for Wahine outside hitter Tiffany Westerberg

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 28 UH outside hitter Tiffany Westerberg put her talent on display on the recent road trip, where she was summoned off the bench and delivered.

    JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 28

    UH outside hitter Tiffany Westerberg put her talent on display on the recent road trip, where she was summoned off the bench and delivered.

Tiffany Westerberg’s patience helped her build perspective. The sophomore outside hitter had seen sporadic playing time as the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team progressed through the Big West schedule. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha girls volleyball beats ‘Iolani in 5-set thriller
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up