Staying ready pays off for Wahine outside hitter Tiffany Westerberg

Tiffany Westerberg’s patience helped her build perspective. The sophomore outside hitter had seen sporadic playing time as the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team progressed through the Big West schedule. Read more

All the while, Westerberg worked and waited for the moment when her preparation would come into play.

A moment such as the first set of last Friday’s match at Cal State Fullerton when UH coach coach Robyn Ah Mow pointed her way.

“I was ready to go in,” Westerberg said. “So I was just looking to get the dub at the end.”

The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Canada had entered the road trip with 10 kills and two blocks in seven appearances this season. By the end of the weekend, she had surpassed her previous kill total in two UH wins and left Southern California with a new career best in blocks.

“In practices she’s always been dialed and just waiting for her chance to get in and she did a god job,” Ah Mow said.

In her discussions with Westerberg this season, Ah Mow told her, “You just gotta keep going. Get dialed in on the passing and the blocking, and then the scoring.”

“She just keeps going each week and she got her chance.”

Westerberg helped stabilize the Wahine attack with six kills in 13 swings in UH’s sweep at Cal State Fullerton. Her performance off the bench led to a starting assignment against Long Beach State the following night and she contributed seven kills and career-high six blocks in UH’s four-set win at the Walter Pyramid.

“I feel like on the bench you have a totally different view,” Westerberg said. “When you’re in there you maybe don’t have that vision. I think it was important for me to stay off and play my role and now that I’m back on the court I think it’s amazing and I’m going to take that opportunity.”

Part of a fluid rotation at the right-side hitter spot, Westerberg helped the Wahine maintain their spot atop the Big West standings going into this week’s homestand at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine (16-6, 13-1 Big West) take a five-match winning streak into meetings with UC Irvine (15-10, 8-7) on Friday and UC San Diego (9-17, 6-9) on Sunday in their first home dates without a cap on attendance this season.

Westerberg transitioned from a middle blocker to outside hitter going into this season.

Freshman Martyna Leoniak began the season as the starter on the right side and Annika de Goede had two starts before suffering a season-ending injury. Braelyn Akana worked her way into the lineup for 10 starts and Leoniak returned to the starting lineup two weeks ago with a run of solid play.

Going into last week’s road trip, Westerberg’s most extensive playing time in Big West play came in UH’s visit to UC San Diego on Oct. 8. She subbed in during the second set, had a key kill in a third-set comeback and put away match point in the fourth.

She had seen limited time over the next seven matches before Ah Mow sent her in midway through the first set at Cal State Fullerton.

Westerberg spent the rest of the match in UH’s front-row rotation and put away six kills against the Titans, hammering off the block for her second walk-off swing of the season.

“I think when you go in it’s kind of hard to jump on that flow the team is on,” Westerberg said. “So definitely when you’re in there the first set, the second set, the third set, you’re going to get more comfortable.

“I feel pretty comfortable on the right side,” she said. “There are still things I need to work on obviously from the last game, but it’s just matter of going in the gym and just working those things out.”

Big West volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

UC Irvine (15-10, 8-7 BWC) vs. Hawaii (16-6, 13-1)

>> When: Friday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum OC 16

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM

>> Tickets: etickethawaii.com

>> Entrance requirements: Proof of vaccination and health check on LumiSight UH app. Masks required. Only clear bags allowed.

>> Parking: $7 (no passes)