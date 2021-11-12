Hawaii records 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 138 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 138 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 976 fatalities and 85,628 cases.

Four of the latest deaths were on Oahu and one was on the Big Island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 731 fatalities on Oahu, 126 on Hawaii island, 97 on Maui, 11 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 10 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 755,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 61 new cases on Oahu, 29 on Hawaii island, 13 on Maui, 21 on Kauai, two on Molokai and 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 58,537 on Oahu, 11,363 on Hawaii island, 9,686 on Maui, 2,860 on Kauai, 245 on Molokai and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,792 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,428 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 27.

By island, Oahu has 709 active cases, the Big Island has 300, Maui has 170, Kauai has 247, Lanai has one and Molokai has one.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,271,900 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 8,026 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 72.1% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 83.5% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,881 have required hospitalizations, with 15 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-five hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,856 hospitalizations within the state, 3,779 have been on Oahu, 575 on Maui, 413 on the Big Island, 78 on Kauai, five on Lanai and six on Molokai.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 47 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.3%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.