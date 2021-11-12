comscore Man charged with assault, kidnapping of girlfriend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man charged with assault, kidnapping of girlfriend

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Ferrentino Raymond

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Ferrentino Raymond

A 30-year-old man acquitted in 2018 after he was accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend has now been charged with assault for allegedly hitting his current girlfriend with a metal pipe in the Punchbowl area. Read more

Previous Story
Short-term rental bill for Oahu advances despite confusion

Scroll Up