How University of Hawaii and UNLV football teams match up
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:53 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, left, passed for 175 yards and a touchdown against San Diego State last Saturday.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Quarterback Cameron Friel, a Kailua alum, passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns in leading UNLV past New Mexico 31-17 for its first victory of the year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree