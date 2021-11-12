Wahine volleyball wins 6th straight with sweep over Irvine

Hawaii swept UC Irvine 25-18, 25-15,25-21 in a women’s volleyball match tonight for UH’s sixth consecutive win.

The Rainbow Wahine improved their conference-leading record to 13-1 and are 16-6 overall. The Anteaters fell to 8-7 and 15-10.

Amber Igiede led UH with 17 kills as a turnstile gathering of 1,924 watched at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. It was the first time the Wahine were allowed to host full capacity for a home volleyball match since 2019, due to COVID-19 concerns.

It was also in 2019 when Irvine won its only match ever against UH. The Wahine are now 43-1 against the Anteaters.

UC Irvine kept the first set close most of the way and led 18-17. Then Riley Wagoner took over. After her sideout kill, Wagoner served seven points in a row, including an ace, and UH won the set going away. Igiede and Brooke Van Sickle combined on two blocks during the run.

Wagoner finished the match with 11 kills.

Van Sickle filled the stat sheet in the second set and Hawaii’s serve-receive dominated as the Anteaters managed to score consecutive points just twice. Van Sickle had 10 of her match-high 17 digs, plus five of her eight kills. In the set, she also served an ace and contributed a solo block.

In the third set, UC Irvine simply had no answer for middles Igiede and Skyler Williams. Igiede crushed eight kills and Williams five of her eight for the match.

Hawaii hosts UC San Diego on Sunday.