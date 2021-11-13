Hawaii sees 81 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 85,709

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 81 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 85,709 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 976.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 731 fatalities on Oahu, 126 on Hawaii island, 97 on Maui, 11 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 10 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 762,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 47 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 39 new cases on Oahu, 16 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, 10 on Hawaii island, and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count reflects cases tallied by the department on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 58,576 on Oahu, 11,373 on Hawaii island, 9,702 on Maui, 2,873 on Kauai, 245 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,795 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,395 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreasedtoday by 33.

By island, Oahu has 687 known active cases, the Big Island has 293, Kauai has 239, Maui has 174, while Lanai and Molokai have one each.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,271,900 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday. Health officials say that 72.1% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 83.5% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,885 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-five hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,860 hospitalizations within the state, 3,783 have been on Oahu, 574 on Maui, 414 on the Big Island, 78 on Kauai, six on Molokai, and five on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 54 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 12 in intensive care units and 11 on ventilators.

The state’s seven-day average case count is 101 and its 7-day average positivity rate is 1,7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 47 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.3%, health officials said today.

