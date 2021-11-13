Kauai man charged for criminal littering, assaulting law enforcement officer

A 52-year-old Kalaheo man who was arrested for criminal littering today was also charged for allegedly assaulting the state Department of Land and Natural Resources law enforcement officer who arrested him.

Randall Sheldon Hoffman has been charged for assaulting the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer, criminal littering and resisting arrest.

The land department in a news release said that a Kauai DOCARE officer arrested Hoffman after he had allegedly dumped green waste at Salt Pond. The officer responded to a report by a Hanapepe Transfer Station, which had denied Hoffman from dumping his trailer of green waste. Hoffman did not leave and instead allegedly headed to Salt Pond.

DLNR reported that the officer told Hoffman to stop, but Hoffman continued to dump the waste. After a verbal confrontation, Hoffman was arrested for criminal littering. While handcuffed on the ground, he was able to slip his handcuffs under his legs and in front of him, and afterward allegedly continued to dump the waste.

The DOCARE officer reportedly confronted Hoffman, who then allegedly threw a log at the officer. A fight ensued, but the officer was able to subdue Hoffman, the land department reported.

The Kauai Police Department took Hoffman to the Lihue cellblock, and the officer was treated for minor injuries.

Hoffman’s family cleaned up the green waste, the DLNR said.