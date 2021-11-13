A&B partnership sells Kukui‘ula on Kauai
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:53 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ALEXANDER & BALDWIN / 2019
Alexander & Baldwin and its partner sold the Kukui‘ula subdivision on Kauai to Brue Baukol Capital Partners for $183.5 million. This 4,238-square-foot custom home is located at Kukui‘ula.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree