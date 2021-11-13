comscore A&B partnership sells Kukui‘ula on Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

A&B partnership sells Kukui‘ula on Kauai

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • ALEXANDER & BALDWIN / 2019 Alexander & Baldwin and its partner sold the Kukui‘ula subdivision on Kauai to Brue Baukol Capital Partners for $183.5 million. This 4,238-square-foot custom home is located at Kukui‘ula.

    ALEXANDER & BALDWIN / 2019

    Alexander & Baldwin and its partner sold the Kukui‘ula subdivision on Kauai to Brue Baukol Capital Partners for $183.5 million. This 4,238-square-foot custom home is located at Kukui‘ula.

A Denver-based company is taking over the partially developed Kukui‘ula luxury resort housing subdivision on Kauai from a partnership led by local firm Alexander & Baldwin Inc. Read more

Previous Story
Semiconductor shortage may stall state auto sales

Scroll Up