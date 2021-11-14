Flash flood watch in effect for Oahu through late Sunday night

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for the island of Oahu through late tonight.

As of about 8:30 a.m. this morning, a cold front and upper level trough are continuing to move toward the western Hawaiian Islands.

According to the NWS, southerly wind flow over the eastern half of the state will bring up additional tropical moisture, with slow moving heavy shower bands across the region elevating the threat for flash flooding.

While a flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable, it does not mean flooding will occur, but is possible.

Monitor TV, radio and official social media for updates and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued.