Top News

Honolulu police say man, 34, strikes 17 parked cars in Waikiki crash

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:15 pm
  COURTESY NATE SEROTA In this screen capture from video, one of the cars struck by an alleged drunk driver along Ala Wai Blvd. in Waikiki early today is pictured with damage to its front end.

    In this screen capture from video, one of the cars struck by an alleged drunk driver along Ala Wai Blvd. in Waikiki early today is pictured with damage to its front end.

Honolulu police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash that happened on Ala Wai Blvd. early this morning between Kalakaua Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd.

HPD Sgt. James Chong said a 34-year-old man struck 17 vehicles around 12:17 a.m. today. The man was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment following the incident.

Chong said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Police have not yet arrested the man, as they continue to investigate the incident. However, Chong said HPD has opened an operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant case as well as cases involving damages to vehicles, “like a hit-and-run.”

