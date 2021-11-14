Honolulu police say man, 34, strikes 17 parked cars in Waikiki crash

Honolulu police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash that happened on Ala Wai Blvd. early this morning between Kalakaua Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd.
HPD Sgt. James Chong said a 34-year-old man struck 17 vehicles around 12:17 a.m. today. The man was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment following the incident.
Chong said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Police have not yet arrested the man, as they continue to investigate the incident. However, Chong said HPD has opened an operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant case as well as cases involving damages to vehicles, “like a hit-and-run.”
