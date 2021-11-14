K-Drama: Hyunwoo’s childhood is explored on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 31

6:40 p.m. today

Jungeun brings up Hyunwoo’s childhood. After Hyunwoo was adopted and his younger brother Sangwoo went missing, Hyunwoo moved to live near a man who was involved in his father’s death. Jungeun asks Hyunwoo why he moved into his new home.

Episode 32

7:45 p.m. today

Hyunwoo picks up his diary from the table and asks Seongjoon to leave. As he turns, a photo falls from the diary. Seongjun looks intensely at the photo.

“Lovers of the Red Sky”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Monday

Ha Ram learns the truth of what happened regarding his father’s death directly from King Seongjo, while Yang-myeong faithfully prepares the sealing ritual. Cheon-ki arrives in the nick of time to stop Joo-hyang from executing her Baekyu family.

Episode 16 (Finale)

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

It is the day of the long-awaited sealing and Cheon-ki enters into a deal with Hwacha. Ha Ram arrives at the ritual, but he no longer seems to be Ha Ram any longer. What destiny awaits the lovers of the red sky?

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 45-46

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Yeon-hee is in pain knowing Hwa-kyung is not her daughter. Chairman Oh overhears Myung-jun talking to Hwa-kyung, and then kicks out Hwa-kyung for stealing the company’s private records. Jae-bin brings Hwa-kyung home. Ju-won and Myung-jun’s relationship makes headlines. Yeon-hee holds a press conference for Myung-jun to try and calm the media.

Episodes 47-48

7:45 p.m. Thursday

During a live show, Ju-won faints after a water bottle is thrown at her. Jae-bin is suspicious of Hwa-kyung’s demeanor. Do-bin invites over Woo-jung, Hwa-kyung and Jae-bin to talk. Ju-won hands over her position to Hwa-kyung and then collapses from the shock. Myung-jun sees Ju-won while heading for Yeon-hee’s banquet.

“One the Woman”

Episode 11

7:55 p.m. Friday

Yeon-ju and Seung-wook have come out in the open about their feelings for each other, but it is at the expense of Yoo-jun. Sung-hye and Seung-deok are inching closer to Yeon-ju’s real identity.

Episode 12

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Yeon-ju and Seung-wook learn about the events of the Hanju Fashion Factory arson case. Sung-hye coerces Sung-woon to give her information on Yeon-ju.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.