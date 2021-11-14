comscore Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro pulls together an all-star list of talent for his new album | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro pulls together an all-star list of talent for his new album

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:43 p.m.

  • COURTESY JAKE SHIMABUKURO

  • COURTESY SIENNA MORALES PHOTOGRAPHY Jake Shimabukuro’s “Jake & Friends,” which was released Friday, features an A-list of pop musicians, many of them performing some of their signature songs.

    COURTESY SIENNA MORALES PHOTOGRAPHY

    Jake Shimabukuro’s “Jake & Friends,” which was released Friday, features an A-list of pop musicians, many of them performing some of their signature songs.

  • COURTESY JAKE SHIMABUKURO Jake Shimabukuro and blues-rocker Jesse Colin Young ­recorded “Get Together” for the new album. “He comes to (music) in a very childlike way, and you hear him discovering it,” Young said of Shimabukuro. “He goes to that magical Jake place, and you get the feeling he’s discovering it himself for the first time.”

    COURTESY JAKE SHIMABUKURO

    Jake Shimabukuro and blues-rocker Jesse Colin Young ­recorded “Get Together” for the new album. “He comes to (music) in a very childlike way, and you hear him discovering it,” Young said of Shimabukuro. “He goes to that magical Jake place, and you get the feeling he’s discovering it himself for the first time.”

  • COURTESY JAKE SHIMABUKURO Kenny Loggins joined Jake Shimabukuro to record a rendition of “Why Not?”

    COURTESY JAKE SHIMABUKURO

    Kenny Loggins joined Jake Shimabukuro to record a rendition of “Why Not?”

  • COURTESY PHOTO Jake Shimabukuro’s new album “Jake & Friends” was released Friday.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Jake Shimabukuro’s new album “Jake & Friends” was released Friday.

You know you’ve arrived when you can cold-call Willie Nelson with a request to do a song together. Even more when he agrees and winds up propelling your project to stratospheric heights. Read more

Previous Story
Enter to win our Keiki Kalikimaka ornament contest

Scroll Up