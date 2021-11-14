Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro pulls together an all-star list of talent for his new album
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 9:43 p.m.
COURTESY JAKE SHIMABUKURO
COURTESY SIENNA MORALES PHOTOGRAPHY
Jake Shimabukuro’s “Jake & Friends,” which was released Friday, features an A-list of pop musicians, many of them performing some of their signature songs.
COURTESY JAKE SHIMABUKURO
Jake Shimabukuro and blues-rocker Jesse Colin Young recorded “Get Together” for the new album. “He comes to (music) in a very childlike way, and you hear him discovering it,” Young said of Shimabukuro. “He goes to that magical Jake place, and you get the feeling he’s discovering it himself for the first time.”
COURTESY JAKE SHIMABUKURO
Kenny Loggins joined Jake Shimabukuro to record a rendition of “Why Not?”
COURTESY PHOTO
Jake Shimabukuro’s new album “Jake & Friends” was released Friday.