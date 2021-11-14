Sears to complete exit of Hawaii department stores when Maui location closes today
- By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
Customers enter Sears at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului, Maui, on Saturday to check for bargains as the last full-line Sears department store in Hawaii prepares to close for good today.
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Sears store at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului, Maui, was virtually empty of merchandise on Saturday as the retailer prepared to close for good today after nearly 50 years at the mall.
-
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sears Maui Store Manager Darlene Kuailani, left, and Denise Tada, supervisor of the hard lines department, shared memories of their 30-plus years at the Kahului department store on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree