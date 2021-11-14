comscore Sears to complete exit of Hawaii department stores when Maui location closes today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sears to complete exit of Hawaii department stores when Maui location closes today

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Customers enter Sears at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului, Maui, on Saturday to check for bargains as the last full-line Sears department store in Hawaii prepares to close for good today.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM The Sears store at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului, Maui, was virtually empty of merchandise on Saturday as the retailer prepared to close for good today after nearly 50 years at the mall.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Sears Maui Store Manager Darlene Kuailani, left, and Denise Tada, supervisor of the hard lines department, shared memories of their 30-plus years at the Kahului department store on Saturday.

The Maui location is the once-formidable retailer’s last full-line department store in Hawaii. Today’s closure at the end of business will complete a gradual withdrawal from the islands that began after Sears’ 2018 bankruptcy. Read more

