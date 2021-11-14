Mistakes are Hawaii football team’s downfall again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LAS VEGAS >> Oops, they did it again.

Once again, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors’ best efforts were undone with untimely mistakes.

After scoring a 79-yard touchdown on their opening drive, the Warriors’ offense went cold the rest of the way in a 27-13 loss to UNLV. While UH’s defense produced three takeaways in the first quarter, they parlayed only one into points (Matthew Shipley’s field goal). The Warriors committed crucial penalties on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

“We were being ourselves,” all-purpose back Calvin Turner said. “We’ve been doing that all season. We keep shooting ourselves in the foot, just little small, dumb plays that we have, like holding or whatever the case may be. We just keep killing ourselves over and over again.”

In recent weeks, several underclassmen said they wanted to qualify for a postseason bowl for the seniors. That hope was virtually doused with Saturday’s loss. At 4-7 with two games remaining, the Warriors are assured a losing regular season.

“They didn’t let us down at all,” Turner, a senior, said of his teammates’ pledge. “They gave us all they got. We’ve got to put our head down and try to win the last two.”

Bethley back in action

With concerns about Khoury Bethley’s availability, the Warriors used several players at the linebacker-safety position known as stud during last week’s practices. Bethley started, and finished with seven tackles and an interception.

“It was basically the trainers,” Bethley said of his return to health. “They did a great job taking care of me and making sure I did everything to get back and be able to play to the best of my ability. I did a lot of film study, a lot of mental reps this week. I didn’t really get to practice much.”

Of his interception, Bethley said he tried to read UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel’s intent during a scramble.

“It was just a scramble drill, really,” Bethley said. “As a free-zone player, I didn’t have anybody (specifically to defend). … I tried to bait (Friel) a little. The receiver (Marcus Phillips) sat down in the hole. I saw the receiver, and I kind of over-ran him a little bit to draw the throw. He threw it, and I made the play on the ball.”

It was Bethley’s team-high fourth interception.

Hunter seeks more carries

Running back Dae Dae Hunter had to play the waiting game as he healed from a sprained AC joint. “But now I’m 100%,” said Hunter, who had missed three games, “and feeling amazing.”

Hunter had nine carries for 43 yards. But three of the rushes came in a four-play series in the fourth quarter. Hunter said he always wants more carries.

“When I get that energy and adrenaline going, I know I can do something with the rock,” he said. “I’m always demanding. … I believe 100% I’m the running back who can carry the ball 100 times a game if you need me to. I’d do anything for the team — block, kickoff return. I just want to win. I love the game of football.”

Robert Kekaula remembered

In a conversation with UNLV media relations director Mark Wallington last December, football play-by-play announcer Robert Kekaula said he could not wait to attend a UH-UNLV game in Allegiant Stadium. The $2 billion facility opened last year.

Kekaula, who died in June, was remembered during Saturday’s game. Wallington reserved a space in the press box for a framed picture of Kekaula accompanied with flowers and microphone. UNLV also showed a video tribute to Kekaula during the pregame festivities.