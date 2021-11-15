Pupukea Beach Park parking closed for repaving

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation has announced parking lot closures for repaving at Pupukea Beach Park on the North Shore starting this week, followed by Haleiwa Beach Park and concluding at Herbert K. Pilila‘au Community Park in Waianae by mid-Dec.

Closure is scheduled to begin today and run through Nov. 20 on the Shark’s Cove side of Pupukea Beach Park.

Haleiwa Beach Park repaving will take place Nov. 22-Dec. 1, and Herbert K. Pilila‘au Community Park’s parking lot will be closed Dec. 2-8.

The repaving work includes removal of old asphalt and installation of a new layer, restriping stall lines, and adding new concrete curbing at Pilila‘au.

Each of the parking lots will be closed at its entrance and exit while work is conducted, DPR said, adding that, if work is completed earlier than scheduled, public access will be restored at that time.

However, the work could stretch longer depending on weather, with weekends used as makeup days if necessary, the department said.

The total $524,770 contract for the three repaving projects was awarded to O‘ahu Sealcoating &Paving.

This is phase two of a rural parks repaving effort, following the recent completion of parking lot rehabilitation projects at Pokai Bay Beach Park, Keaau Beach Park and Waimanalo District Park, DPR said.