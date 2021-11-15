comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Islanders

  • By Star-Advertiser staff SLAD
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was hit by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was hit by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday.

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 14, 2021
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up