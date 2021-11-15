NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Caught a 16-yard pass from punter Tommy Townsend on a fourth-and-7 fake punt from the Chiefs 47. The play led to another Kansas City touchdown and a 34-14 lead at the time.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted seven times for an overall average of 45.6 yards and a net of 41.3 yards. He placed one inside the 20 and had a long of 55 yards.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Made two solo tackles against the Browns.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started against the Vikings and recorded two solo tackles and four assisted tackles.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Houston was on a bye this week and the Texans will play at Tennessee next Sunday.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was on the active game-day roster against the Eagles.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded three assisted tackles, a half a sack and two quarterback hurries against the Jaguars. His half sack resulted in a game-clinching fumble as the Jaguars faced first-and-10 from the Indy 45.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Team was on a bye this week.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Got into the game on numerous occasions as eligible on run-heavy packages against the Broncos.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Got into the game on a short-yardage situation against the Chiefs. But the run play in which he handed off was nullified because of an illegal motion by Alex Leatherwood.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Came off the sideline in the third quarter after Jacoby Brissett injured his knee and led Miami to a 22-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. He completed 8-for-13 passes for 158 yards and ran 1 yard for the go-ahead touchdown. He had a long pass of 64 yards and a passer rating of 104.0. He entered with the Dolphins ahead 6-3.