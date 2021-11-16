Captain Cook man, 57, dies after crash on Big Island highway

A 57-year-old man died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash in South Kona Monday night.

He has been identified as William Joseph Rowan of Captain Cook, according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

The deadly crash occurred on Mamalahoa Highway near the 108 mile marker just after 8:05 p.m.

Police said a gold 1988 Jeep Cherokee driven by Rowan was traveling south on the highway when he lost control. He allegedly made a sharp turn back onto the highway when the Jeep rolled over several times.

Police said Rowan was thrown from the vehicle in the crash. He was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m. today.

Rowan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Police believe speed and impairment are possible factors. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 24th traffic-related fatality in Hawaii County this year compared to 14 at the same time last year.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed Monday’s crash to contact officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646 or email Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters may also call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.