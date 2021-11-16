Hawaii recruiting conservation and resources enforcement officers statewide

Wanted: Conservation enforcement officers.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources announced Monday it is looking for new recruits for its Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement to expand its force statewide.

A day’s work for a DOCARE officer might include inspecting the catch of fishers, patrolling the state’s nearshore waters on a jet ski and responding to crimes in progress in state parks and small boat harbors, according to DLNR.

To meet minimum qualifications, applicants should be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license and legally be able to possess firearms and ammunition.

Applicants cannot have been convicted of domestic violence, felony crimes or crimes of violence, DLNR said.

They must pass a physical agility test, including a timed swim and hike, and will be interviewed in Honolulu. They will also undergo reference and prior employment checks, criminal background and fingerprint checks and drug testing.

The state requires each qualified candidate who receives a conditional offer of employment to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and to be fully vaccinated by their employment start date. Medical and religious exemptions may be accommodated upon request.

Those who are hired will attend DOCARE’s Recruit Training Academy in Honolulu and continue their training in the Field Training Officer Program upon graduation.

“We appreciate the State Legislature and Governor Ige’s Administration for supporting DOCARE and recognizing the importance of protecting our natural resources by providing the necessary funding to hire, train and equip new officers,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla in a news release. “DOCARE’s primary mission is to enforce laws that protect Hawaii’s natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources, and filling 46 vacant CREO positions with this recruitment will go a long way in helping to accomplish this mission.”

The official job announcements — which are specific to each island — will be posted to the state jobs site, jobs.hawaii.gov/careers on Dec. 4. Applications will be accepted electronically through Jan. 15, or upon receipt of the maximum limit of applications allotted for each announcement.

DLNR advises interested applicants to apply immediately. During the last recruitment for entry-level officer positions in 2019, applications reached their limits and were closed just a few hours after the jobs were posted.