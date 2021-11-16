Editorial | Off the News Editorial: More evidence vaccine saves lives Today Updated 12:38 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If there was any lingering doubt about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in saving Hawaii lives, the state Department of Health data on breakthrough infections should put that to rest. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If there was any lingering doubt about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in saving Hawaii lives, the state Department of Health data on breakthrough infections should put that to rest. Only 36 fully vaccinated people were among the 483 deaths from the disease between January and September. And of the 1,659 patients hospitalized, just 146 had completed their shots. Of course, now the concern is over waning immunity over time, requiring boosters; that’s likely next on the DOH watch list. Previous Story Off the News: Good news: Kaiser strike averted