Editorial: More evidence vaccine saves lives

If there was any lingering doubt about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in saving Hawaii lives, the state Department of Health data on breakthrough infections should put that to rest.

Only 36 fully vaccinated people were among the 483 deaths from the disease between January and September. And of the 1,659 patients hospitalized, just 146 had completed their shots.

Of course, now the concern is over waning immunity over time, requiring boosters; that’s likely next on the DOH watch list.