Hawaii bid aloha to its last full Sears store, in Kahului, on Sunday. The retail monolith was a huge part of the local landscape, where generations of families bought everything from toys to major appliances. It was an anchor tenant when Ala Moana Center opened in 1959; the Kahului store was nearly 50.

But the mighty do fall, replaced in this case by online retail, more nimble discount stores, more exclusive high-end stores. But still, Sears, many of us will miss you.