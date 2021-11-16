comscore Editorial: Rethink massive Mililani project for 19 government agencies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Rethink massive Mililani project for 19 government agencies

  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  First Responder Technology Campus is envisioned for nineteen government agencies on Oahu

    COURTESY SSFM INTERNATIONAL

    First Responder Technology Campus is envisioned for nineteen government agencies on Oahu

For an idea that actually has been batted about for several years — it’s included in the Central Oahu Sustainable Communities Plan — the First Responders Technology Campus still needs to be much better explained to the taxpayers before any serious investment in its development proceeds further. Read more

Editorial: Seize opportunity on infrastructure

