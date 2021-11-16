Football Top 10: Kahuku remains No. 1 after impressive win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku collected nine of 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday. Read more

The unbeaten squad rolled over Mililani 55-20 on Saturday at John Kauinana Stadium. Mililani remained at No. 3 despite its first loss of the season.

Kahuku overtook Kamehameha on Nov. 1 and has remained on the throne for three consecutive weeks, outscoring OIA Open Division opponents by a combined score of 276-40.

ILH Open Division champion Saint Louis remained at No. 2 and has now been idle for two weeks. The state tournament is slated for Dec. 18 and 23.

Waipahu made the only other move in the poll, leap-frogging Kapolei for the No. 9 position. The unbeaten Marauders (2-0) had a bye over the weekend. Kapolei also had a bye, but slipped to No. 10.

Coming off a 49-20 win over Farrington, Waianae garnered just one fewer point than Kapolei from the panel of coaches and media. Waianae will visit Kapolei on Friday.

Three teams that are still unbeaten and not in the Top 10: Konawaena (4-0), Kapaa (3-0) and Kaiser (5-0). Konawaena is in Division I; Kapaa and Kaiser are in D-II.

—

Star-Advertiser Football Top Ten

Nov. 15, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points last week’s ranking

1. Kahuku (9) (5-0, 5-0 OIA Open) 117 1

2. Saint Louis (3) (5-3, 2-2 ILH Open) 111 2

3. Mililani (3-1, 3-1 OIA Open) 88 3

4. Kamehameha (3-3, 3-1 ILH Open) 75 4

5. Campbell (4-0, 4-0 OIA Open) 73 5

6. ‘Iolani (8-0, 5-0 ILH D-I) 56 6

7. Punahou (1-4, 1-4 ILH Open) 47 7

8. Lahainaluna (4-0, 4-0 MIL) 43 8

9. Waipahu (2-0, 2-0 OIA D-I) 16 10

10. Kapolei (1-3, 1-3 OIA Open) 9 9