Man, 40, who died while night diving in Waimanalo is identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died after he ran into trouble while diving in waters near Makai Pier in Waimanalo Monday night as 40-year-old Kaius Rikin.

The exact cause of death is pending.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a report of a missing diver near the pier just before 10:50 p.m. Monday.

Rikin, of Honolulu, was diving with five companions but did not return to shore. The Honolulu Fire Department said his companions located his dive light but could not find him.

Firefighters searched the area until bystanders located Rikin near Kaupo Beach. Bystanders took him to shore and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation until fire crews took over.

Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded and pronounced Rikin dead at the scene.