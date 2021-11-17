Maui firefighters put out car fire

Maui firefighters put out a fire at Pulehu Road that burned a car and spread to nearby brush today.

The Maui Fire Department reported that around 12:40 p.m. the department responded to reports of what was initially a car fire. The fire burned about two acres of brush and was contained within an hour, the department said.

Heavy equipment from Mahi Pono and Alpha Construction assisted MFD crews.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.