Editorial | Off the News Editorial: The Gas Company gets fined Today Updated 1:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Safety first — especially around the handling of flammable substances that are released into Hawaii’s environment. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Safety first — especially around the handling of flammable substances that are released into Hawaii’s environment. The Gas Company has been fined $230,000 by the Environmental Protection Agency, and under an agreement will make changes to improve safety and correct deficiencies at its synthetic natural gas facility in Kapolei. A January 2020 inspection revealed violations of the Clean Air Act’s chemical release prevention and reporting requirements. Among the company’s upcoming fixes: modifying equipment and training maintenance workers. Previous Story Letters: Mahalo to students who cleaned up cemetery; Stadium at UH-Manoa: a parking nightmare; Rail needs financially feasible alternatives