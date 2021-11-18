Hawaii Pacific’s Jeremy Zielinski named PacWest goalkeeper of year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific’s Jeremy Zielinski was PacWest Conference Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year while also being named to the conference first team on Wednesday. Read more

Zielinski led the Sharks with eight shutouts, .812 save percentage and 45 saves.

Midfielder Garrit Arzberger was selected to the second team All-PacWest after leading the Sharks in goals, assists and points.

Hawaii Pacific finished its season with a 8-6-2 record and 6-2-2 in the PacWest.

>> Hawaii-Hilo senior forward Luca Lippert was selected in the All-PacWest Conference second team.

Lippert had five goals and 10 points for the Vulcans, who completed their season 6-7-1 and 4-5-1 in conference play.

Chaminade women’s volleyball No. 3

Chaminade women’s volleyball team advanced two spots to No. 3 in the West Region rankings.

The Silverswords earned their spot after winning all three matches last week, including two against the two-time defending Pacific West Conference champion Azusa Pacific. Cal State Bernardino is the top team with Western Washington second.

Chaminade has a chance to win its first conference title since 1996 in its matchup with Hawaii Hilo this Friday.

Silverswords women win in hoops

Dallas Martinez had 14 points and Jordyn Zader 13 as the Chaminade women’s basketball team snapped its 22-game losing streak by defeating Multnomah 66-59 Wednesday at McCabe Gym.

Chaminade (1-0) came back in the second half, outscoring the Lions (0-4) 44-26 to overcome a 14-point third-quarter deficit.

The Silverswords next game is against Walsh of Ohio at the Malka Sport Thanksgiving Classic on Thanksgiving day at the Shark Tank.

Chaminade men’s hoops game canceled

Wednesday night’s matchup between Chaminade and Lincoln men’s basketball game was canceled due to humid weather that caused slippery conditions on the court.

The originally scheduled game on Tuesday was stopped by game officials at halftime as multiple players from both teams were slipping on the court.

The Silverswords will face Oregon at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Las Vegas on Monday.