Teenage girl fatally struck by car on Waikoloa sidewalk

A 13-year-old girl was killed after a sedan struck her while she was on a sidewalk in Waikoloa Thursday.

The Hawaii Police Department said speed and impairment are possible factors in the deadly crash that occurred near the intersection of Kamakoa Drive and Iwikuamoo Drive in Waikoloa Village just after 6:35 p.m.

Police said a black 2007 Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Waikoloa man was traveling south on Iwikuamoo Drive when it went off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, hitting the girl and her teenage male friend.

The vehicle then rolled over several times onto a vacant lot.

The girl was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police said they withheld her identity because she is a minor.

The Honda driver and his 16-year-old passenger, also of Waikoloa, were taken to to the North Hawaii Community Hospital where they were treated and released.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, and driving without a license. He remains in custody as police continue their investigation.

This is the 25th traffic-related fatality in Hawaii County compared with 14 at the same time last year.

Anyone who may have witnessed Thursday’s crash is asked to contact officer Jason Foxworthy of the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit at 808-326-4646 or email Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov.