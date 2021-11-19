comscore State seeking to sell Waianae rental complex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State seeking to sell Waianae rental complex

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. aims to sell the 72-unit affordable rental housing complex called Kulia I Ka Nuu, also known as Kahikolu Ohana Hale O Waianae.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. aims to sell the 72-unit affordable rental housing complex called Kulia I Ka Nuu, also known as Kahikolu Ohana Hale O Waianae.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kulia I Ka Nuu was built on state land in 2008 as Kahikolu Ohana Hale O Waianae at a cost of $16.4 million, mainly with local taxpayer funding, by the Hawaii Coalition of Christian Churches.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kulia I Ka Nuu was built on state land in 2008 as Kahikolu Ohana Hale O Waianae at a cost of $16.4 million, mainly with local taxpayer funding, by the Hawaii Coalition of Christian Churches.

A state agency plans to sell a Waianae rental housing complex serving low-­income residents after struggling with management and financial troubles at the property. Read more

Previous Story
City Council committee OK’s Oahu hotel tax proposal

Scroll Up