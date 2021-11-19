University of Hawaii women’s basketball team falls to Portland

Portland overcame a career-best performance by Hawaii senior Amy Atwell to pull out a 91-77 win over the Rainbow Wahine basketball team in the opening game of the Bank of Hawaii Classic tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Atwell scored a career-high 30 points on 12-for-21 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for the Rainbow Wahine (0-3). Portland (3-1) countered with a balanced attack led by Alex Fowler’s 20 points, as all five Pilots starters scored in double figures.

Portland center Lucy Cochrane finished with 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting, with seven rebounds and three assists. Guard Haylee Andrews added 16 points and dished out 11 assists.

UH guard Olivia Davies complemented Atwell’s performance with 13 points.

The Rainbow Wahine close the tournament against Portland State in a game set for 5 p.m. Sunday.

Atwell, who went 4-for-23 from the field in last week’s season-opening road trip, made her first four attempts in today’s home opener and scored UH’s first nine points.

But Portland forced 10 UH turnovers in the first quarter and took a 28-18 early in the second when Emme Shearer drained a 3-pointer.

UH responded with an 8-0 run capped by Davies’ pull-up jumper in the lane. The Wahine stretched the run into an 18-6 surge to take a 36-34 lead. Portland reclaimed a 40-38 lead late in the half when the 6-foot-6 Cochrane found Fowler for two layups. UH guard Kelsie Imai drained a high-arcing 3-pointer with 23 seconds left, but Rose Pflug answered for Portland just before the buzzer to give the Pilots a 43-41 lead at halftime.

Neither team led by more than three in a third quarter that ended in a 60-60 tie.

Portland opened the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run starting with a Maddie Muhlheim 3-pointer. The Pilots opened up a double-digit lead when Muhlheim drained another from the left wing. A steal led to an Andrews layup for a 78-66 lead and the Pilots held off the Wahine the rest of the way.