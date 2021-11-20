comscore Hawaii health officials expand booster shot eligibility to all adults | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii health officials expand booster shot eligibility to all adults

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Pacific Health’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic was set up at Hawaii Pacific University at the Aloha Tower Marketplace last month.

All adults in Hawaii who were fully vaccinated at least six months ago are now eligible to receive a booster shot after the state Department of Health on Friday adopted federal guidance authorizing an additional dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. Read more

