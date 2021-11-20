comscore Hawaii’s Amy Atwell drops 30 in loss to Portland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s Amy Atwell drops 30 in loss to Portland

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Portland’s balance overcame a career-best performance by Hawaii senior Amy Atwell as the Pilots pulled out a 91-77 win over the Rainbow Wahine basketball team in the opening game of the Bank of Hawaii Classic on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 19, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 20, 2021

Scroll Up