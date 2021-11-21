Hawaii sees 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 86,847

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 107 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 86,847 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,002.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 747 fatalities on Oahu, 132 on Hawaii island, 98 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 771,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 47.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 49 new cases on Oahu, 12 on Hawaii island, 23 on Maui, 11 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count are cases tallied by the department on Friday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,184 on Oahu, 11,596 on Hawaii island, 9,835 on Maui, 2,985 on Kauai, 247 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,855 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,545 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased by 36 today.

By island, Oahu has 796 active cases, the Big Island has 314, Maui has 193, Kauai has 239, Lanai has one and Molokai has two.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 64 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,311,008 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 4,450 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 72% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 84% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,981 have required hospitalizations, with 21 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-nine hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,952 hospitalizations within the state, 3,837 have been on Oahu, 597 on Maui, 420 on the Big Island, 85 on Kauai, five on Lanai and eight on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 53 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with nine in intensive care units and eight on ventilators.