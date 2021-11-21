Column: Enforce short-term rentals law, protect small businesses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As an Oahu Realtor for almost 20 years, I’ve seen how vital short-term rentals (STRs) are to our community and economy. Not only do they create jobs and critical income for families like mine, but they offer a place to stay for locals and their families in times of need. Read more

As an Oahu Realtor for almost 20 years, I’ve seen how vital short-term rentals (STRs) are to our community and economy. Not only do they create jobs and critical income for families like mine, but they offer a place to stay for locals and their families in times of need.

My rental unit has improved my ability as a single mother to take care of my two sons, one of whom is special needs and requires around-the-clock care. I hope that one day, he can live semi-independently in one of the units while I am nearby when he needs assistance. Unfortunately, the city Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has proposed regulations that could destroy this critical part of our social fabric and my ability to look after my family.

Throughout my career, I’ve always favored my experience with my STR guests. When I rented out my property as a long-term rental, I was forced to spend tens of thousands of dollars on repairs to damage caused by tenants — a cost too steep for any homeowner, let alone a single mother of two.

My short-term rental guests respect my property and my neighbors. They aren’t here to bother my neighbors or host loud parties — they stay at my property as they wait to close on a house, as they prepare to sell their home, or to attend a family member’s graduation. These short-term renters have very specific needs. Their stay is too short for a long-term rental and too long for a hotel. These are my tenants.

I live on the property where my rental is located with my children, and their safety and comfort are my top priority. I enforce strict quiet hours from sundown to sunup to ensure no parties or noise, and I do not allow unregistered tenants on my property. Furthermore, I have designated tenant parking on the property and do not allow parking on the street to ensure no one interferes with my neighbors’ daily lives. I have wonderful neighbors, and their safety and comfort come right after that of my children.

My tenants aren’t disruptive partiers looking to exploit our beautiful island; they are local residents, traveling professionals, and interisland and mainland visitors who are respectful and give back to our community.

For instance, at the start of the pandemic, I hosted a local doctor and some of her colleagues who were concerned about bringing COVID-19 home to their families. It is critical that locals have access to affordable, whole-home accommodations outside of expensive tourist resorts as they work remotely, host family, transition to or from the island, or repair their homes.

Unfortunately, DPP’s proposed regulations would effectively ban all STRs on Oahu, making it impossible for me to provide affordable accommodations to visitors and locals. Not only would this negatively impact my ability to care for my family, but it would also put many small businesses and local workers who depend on STRs out of business or under financial strain. As we continue our road to recovery, now is not the time to force travelers, who are productive members of our community and economy, to stay in expensive resort areas. We need a real solution to unpermitted STR operations marring the good name of businesses like mine.

Thankfully, Oahu has spent years deliberating on the best way to effectively regulate STRs. In 2019, the Honolulu City Council passed Bill 89 to achieve this goal, but it has yet to be fully implemented. Rather than regulating STRs out of existence with DPP’s proposal, the City Council should work with Bill 89, the legislation that would resolve unpermitted short-term rentals and provide the enforcement our community needs. STRs have been critical in reviving our economy and small businesses. Legally operated, effectively regulated short-term rentals belong on Oahu, and I urge the City Council to protect their future.

Kelly Lee is a short-term rental owner in Oahu and the member of Oahu’s Short-Term Rental Alliance (OSTRA), representing more than 1,200 short-term rental operators, service providers.