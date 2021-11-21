comscore Ahead of his upcoming Honolulu shows, comedian Jo Koy dishes about his new girlfriend, feature film | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Ahead of his upcoming Honolulu shows, comedian Jo Koy dishes about his new girlfriend, feature film

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY MIKE MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY Jo Koy made local entertainment history in November 2017, selling out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. With more than 23,000 seats sold, he set a new record for a single performer’s ticket sales in the concert hall.

    COURTESY MIKE MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY

    Jo Koy made local entertainment history in November 2017, selling out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. With more than 23,000 seats sold, he set a new record for a single performer’s ticket sales in the concert hall.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Jo Koy, pictured during a performance at Blaisdell Arena in November 2018, returns to Honolulu next weekend.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Jo Koy, pictured during a performance at Blaisdell Arena in November 2018, returns to Honolulu next weekend.

  • COURTESY JO KOY / INSTAGRAM Jo Koy’s relationship with Chelsea Handler became Instagram official in September.

    COURTESY JO KOY / INSTAGRAM

    Jo Koy’s relationship with Chelsea Handler became Instagram official in September.

If comedian Jo Koy’s book editor hadn’t asked him for a promotional quote, he might never have fallen in love. Read more

Previous Story
Review: Jake Shimabukuro’s ‘Jake & Friends’ is a collaborative triumph

Scroll Up