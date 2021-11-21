K-Drama: Hyunwoo plans to take back investment on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 33

6:40 p.m. today

Hyunwoo informs Gwangjin that he wants to take back his investment. Mijoo asks Gwiboon about her cousin Hyunjung. Seongjun questions Hyungseob about his birth father.

Episode 34

7:45 p.m. today

Junghwa outs Seongjun and Donghui’s relationship to her family. Jungeun tries to correct Hyungseob’s misunderstanding about Hyunwoo. Hyungseob tells Seongjun the real story.

“Traces of Love”

drama special

7:45 p.m. Monday

Joo-young works at an architectural firm. She was in a relationship with her co-worker and recently broke up with him when her old boyfriend shows up as a new hire. He pursues her relentlessly as if they never broke up. With two ex-boyfriends at her workplace, Joo-young is in an awkward spot.

“One Night”

drama special

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

With nowhere to turn after getting thrown out of her place, Hong-ju hides at her workplace to sleep. When she’s outed, she gets desperate trying to think of anywhere she can crash. Then it dawns on her: She can stay at her ex-boyfriend’s place.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 49-50

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hwa-kyung uses all means available to make it back into Misung. Woo-jung meets with the writer to prove Ju-won’s innocence and in the process discovers the person manipulating the writer. Woo-jung tells the station who the real culprit is, but it does no good. Woo-jung confronts Myung-jun.

Episodes 51-52

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Chang-soo escapes danger with Hwa-kyung’s help. Woo-jung is fired from his job. Woo-jung makes a decision when Do-bin is also reassigned to another department. Yeon-hee and Hwa-kyung sees Ju-won in a harried state. Chairman Oh meets Chang-soo to find his grandson but fails.

“One the Woman”

Episode 13

7:55 p.m. Friday

Sung-hye is shocked and furious that the paternity test results indicate Yeon-ju is Chairman Kang Jang-su’s biological daughter. Yeon-ju sets up an investigations headquarters at Seung-wook’s house and counters Seung-deok’s tactics.

Episode 14

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Yeon-ju learns that Sung-hye was behind everything that happened 14 years ago and declares war. Meanwhile, in order to become the new owner of Hanju, Sung-hye joins forces with Seung-deok to entrap Young-sik.

