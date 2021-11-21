Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Hyunwoo plans to take back investment on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Father, I Will Take Care of You” Episode 33 6:40 p.m. today Hyunwoo informs Gwangjin that he wants to take back his investment. Mijoo asks Gwiboon about her cousin Hyunjung. Seongjun questions Hyungseob about his birth father. Episode 34 7:45 p.m. today Junghwa outs Seongjun and Donghui’s relationship to her family. Jungeun tries to correct Hyungseob’s misunderstanding about Hyunwoo. Hyungseob tells Seongjun the real story. “Traces of Love” drama special 7:45 p.m. Monday Joo-young works at an architectural firm. She was in a relationship with her co-worker and recently broke up with him when her old boyfriend shows up as a new hire. He pursues her relentlessly as if they never broke up. With two ex-boyfriends at her workplace, Joo-young is in an awkward spot. “One Night” drama special 7:45 p.m. Tuesday With nowhere to turn after getting thrown out of her place, Hong-ju hides at her workplace to sleep. When she’s outed, she gets desperate trying to think of anywhere she can crash. Then it dawns on her: She can stay at her ex-boyfriend’s place. “Secrets and Lies” Episodes 49-50 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Hwa-kyung uses all means available to make it back into Misung. Woo-jung meets with the writer to prove Ju-won’s innocence and in the process discovers the person manipulating the writer. Woo-jung tells the station who the real culprit is, but it does no good. Woo-jung confronts Myung-jun. Episodes 51-52 7:45 p.m. Thursday Chang-soo escapes danger with Hwa-kyung’s help. Woo-jung is fired from his job. Woo-jung makes a decision when Do-bin is also reassigned to another department. Yeon-hee and Hwa-kyung sees Ju-won in a harried state. Chairman Oh meets Chang-soo to find his grandson but fails. “One the Woman” Episode 13 7:55 p.m. Friday Sung-hye is shocked and furious that the paternity test results indicate Yeon-ju is Chairman Kang Jang-su’s biological daughter. Yeon-ju sets up an investigations headquarters at Seung-wook’s house and counters Seung-deok’s tactics. Episode 14 7:55 p.m. Saturday Yeon-ju learns that Sung-hye was behind everything that happened 14 years ago and declares war. Meanwhile, in order to become the new owner of Hanju, Sung-hye joins forces with Seung-deok to entrap Young-sik. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Review: Jake Shimabukuro’s ‘Jake & Friends’ is a collaborative triumph