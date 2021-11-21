Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi’s reading program skates smoothly through pandemic
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 9:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY MARC KAWAHARA
Principal Marc Kawahara of Kalihi Kai Elementary School poses with some participants of the Always Dream literacy program.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree