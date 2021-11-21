Honolulu homes are underpriced, academic study claims
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Cindy Ellen Russell / crussell@staradvertiser.com
This home in the Laulani neighborhood of Ewa by Gentry illustrates the existing seller’s market in Honolulu. The home was listed on Oct. 2 for $830,000, went into escrow six days later and closed Nov. 16 at a price of $860,000. An academic study, however, claims that Honolulu homes have been selling at a “discount” this year.