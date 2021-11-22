Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:18 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today TENNIS College women: Hawaii/Stanford Invite, 11:30 a.m.,Fairmont Orchid’s Hawaii Tennis Center. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I: Kahuku at Kapolei, Mililani at Moanalua, matches at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday BASKETBALL College women: Dakota Wesleyan at Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m., at UHH gym. BOWLING OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I: Kahuku/Kapolei winner vs. Mililani/Moanalua winner at Mililani, 5:30 p.m. ILH girls Division II: Championship playoff—University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m. AIR RIFLERY OIA Champioship Saturday Top 23 girls qualify for state tournament Team results Varsity girls 1. Moanalua 2041-33; 2. Pearl City 2026-40; 3. Kalani 2024-40; 4. Kalani 2024-29; 5. Leilehua 1953-21. Individual results 1. Lexi Tokuda, Moan 615 2. Love Akina, Moan 611 3. Olivia Akina, Moan 602 4. Danielle Sales, Kaln 601 5. Anna Seavey, Kaln 598 6. Kelli Soohoo, PC 598 7. Chanyn Santos, PC 591 8. Jun Yang Liang, Kais 591 9. Hannah Madiam, Kalh 510 10. Ebonie Lo, Moan 509 11. Lauren Suzuki, PC 508 12. Cassandra Au, Moan 508 13. Elena Provencal, Kalh 507 14. Kendelle Hung Ino, Moan 504 15. Rylee Galino, Moan 503 16. Tifany Subramaniam, Kaln 501 17. Eden Baguio, Moan 499 18. Jaylyn Dangaran, Lei 498 19. Thalia Perpignan, PC 497 20. Tiffany Mam, Moan 497 21. Stecya Santos, PC 495 22. Natalianna Ferrara, Lei 494 23. Skyla Oshiro, PC 492 24. Janelle Liang, PC 489 25. Kamryn Horiuchi, PC 487 Top 23 boys qualify for state tournament Varsity boys Team results 1. Pearl City 2041-41; 2. Kaiser 2031-29; 3. Moanalua, 2030-38; 4. Kalani 2006-33; 5. Leilehua 1865-19. Individual results 1. Sean Delara, PC 614 2. Jay Suh, Kaln 607 3. Carson Ohira, PC 603 4. Bradley Uyeunten, Kais 599 5. Zachary Kawada, Kais 598 6. Chris Guerra, Moan 597 7. Bronson Tafolo Lin, Moan 588 8. Landon Lau, Moan 583 9. Michael Mann, Kais 507 10. Connor Horiuchi, PC 505 11. Aidan Fong, Moan 503 12. Samuel Salonga, Kais 500 13. Gabriel Taira, Moan 499 14. Virgil Lin, Kaln 497 15. Jayden Francoise, Lei 496 16. Daniel Kim, Kais 496 17. Thomas Herring, Kaln 493 18. Micah Ibara, Kais 490 19. Antonio Velasco, PC 487 20. Ethan Choy, Kais 487 21. Kainoa Santos, Kaln 487 22. Kainoa Soda, Kail 486 23. Cody Yahata, Moan 481 24. Evan Chong, Moan 481 25. Lawrence Ujimori, Wain 473 Previous Story Television and radio - Nov. 22, 2021