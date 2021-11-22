Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

TENNIS

College women: Hawaii/Stanford Invite, 11:30 a.m.,Fairmont Orchid’s Hawaii

Tennis Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I: Kahuku at Kapolei, Mililani at Moanalua, matches at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

BASKETBALL

College women: Dakota Wesleyan at Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m., at UHH gym.

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I: Kahuku/Kapolei

winner vs. Mililani/Moanalua winner at

Mililani, 5:30 p.m.

ILH girls Division II: Championship

playoff—University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

AIR RIFLERY

OIA Champioship

Saturday

Top 23 girls qualify for state tournament

Team results

Varsity girls

1. Moanalua 2041-33; 2. Pearl City 2026-40; 3. Kalani 2024-40; 4. Kalani 2024-29; 5. Leilehua 1953-21.

Individual results

1. Lexi Tokuda, Moan 615

2. Love Akina, Moan 611

3. Olivia Akina, Moan 602

4. Danielle Sales, Kaln 601

5. Anna Seavey, Kaln 598

6. Kelli Soohoo, PC 598

7. Chanyn Santos, PC 591

8. Jun Yang Liang, Kais 591

9. Hannah Madiam, Kalh 510

10. Ebonie Lo, Moan 509

11. Lauren Suzuki, PC 508

12. Cassandra Au, Moan 508

13. Elena Provencal, Kalh 507

14. Kendelle Hung Ino, Moan 504

15. Rylee Galino, Moan 503

16. Tifany Subramaniam, Kaln 501

17. Eden Baguio, Moan 499

18. Jaylyn Dangaran, Lei 498

19. Thalia Perpignan, PC 497

20. Tiffany Mam, Moan 497

21. Stecya Santos, PC 495

22. Natalianna Ferrara, Lei 494

23. Skyla Oshiro, PC 492

24. Janelle Liang, PC 489

25. Kamryn Horiuchi, PC 487

Top 23 boys qualify for state tournament

Varsity boys

Team results

1. Pearl City 2041-41; 2. Kaiser 2031-29; 3. Moanalua, 2030-38; 4. Kalani 2006-33; 5. Leilehua 1865-19.

Individual results

1. Sean Delara, PC 614

2. Jay Suh, Kaln 607

3. Carson Ohira, PC 603

4. Bradley Uyeunten, Kais 599

5. Zachary Kawada, Kais 598

6. Chris Guerra, Moan 597

7. Bronson Tafolo Lin, Moan 588

8. Landon Lau, Moan 583

9. Michael Mann, Kais 507

10. Connor Horiuchi, PC 505

11. Aidan Fong, Moan 503

12. Samuel Salonga, Kais 500

13. Gabriel Taira, Moan 499

14. Virgil Lin, Kaln 497

15. Jayden Francoise, Lei 496

16. Daniel Kim, Kais 496

17. Thomas Herring, Kaln 493

18. Micah Ibara, Kais 490

19. Antonio Velasco, PC 487

20. Ethan Choy, Kais 487

21. Kainoa Santos, Kaln 487

22. Kainoa Soda, Kail 486

23. Cody Yahata, Moan 481

24. Evan Chong, Moan 481

25. Lawrence Ujimori, Wain 473