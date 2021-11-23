Honolulu police arrest man, 30, for alleged purse snatching in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with an alleged purse snatching in Waikiki early Monday.
The robbery occurred in the 1900 block of Kalakaua Avenue at about 12:50 a.m.
Police said a 65-year-old woman was waiting for a ride when a man used force to take her purse.
About two hours later, police located the suspect in the Ala Moana Beach area and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
