Check out this crispy snack

I share a name with Emily Mariko, whose viral recipe for a salmon rice bowl is making the internet collective lose their minds. Others bring this up to me, assuming our name is connected through our common food interests. This video is truly compelling because I have seen even the biggest names in media breaking down the use of the ice cube, while others make the dish with their variations. Did I try it? Of course.

Eating the salmon rice was reminiscent of a convenience store rice ball through a trifecta of good leftovers. If you haven’t seen it, I’ll summarize: microwave left over salmon and rice, add mayo, soy sauce, Sriracha and mix it together. Lastly, add avocado and kimchi and serve with roasted seaweed. Eat all by yourself (this is actually an important step). It is a very satisfying, savory and umami perfect bite. Still, there was a real missed opportunity to add in a bit of texture. Ultimately, it’s a mix-it-all-up together homogeneous mush, and the thing that this recipe is crying out for is something crunchy or crispy.

Rice with browned edges — chewy and crispy — delivers next-level satisfaction. I’m presenting an easy way to make it with no extra scraping needed. This is even better than a yaki-onigiri. It’s easier to hold together and has endless possibilities for toppings. Don’t come at me about using this microwaved rice—my mom uses it, too. That’s all I need for legitimacy. In this case, the tray makes this work. Topping this with egg, natto, mayonnaise, garlic and furikake is a robust savory and umami bite, but with chewy crunch. These would also be delightful with enoki mushrooms, Spam or spicy tuna poke. It’s a gourmet appetizer blank canvas made accessible for us all.

Rice Crispy Treats

Ingredients:

• Cooked sticky rice, microwavable 7.4-ounce pack

• 3-5 tablespoons avocado oil, depending on pan size (or other oil that can stand high heat)

• Salt

• Toppings: 3 boiled eggs (I prefer a 5-minute yolk), natto, mayonnaise, chile garlic sauce, furikake

Directions:

Cook the sticky rice according to package directions and then immediately put back in the fridge overnight or for several hours.

Unload the rice in one piece onto a cutting board. Slice with a large knife into 1-by-1 1/2-inch pieces (but no need to be exact).

Pour 3-5 tablespoons avocado oil in a sauté pan until it covers the surface with a thin layer. Turn the burner on to medium heat, and when hot, lay several squares in the oil.

Cover the pan with a splatter screen and cook until one side is browned and toasted. Turn over the rice (I used tongs to do this) and cook on the other side.

Caution: rice will spatter from water content, so stand back a bit if possible.

Remove to a plate and sprinkle with a little salt. Top each piece with 1/8 teaspoon mayo, half of a jammy boiled egg, 1/2 teaspoon natto, a small dollop of chile garlic sauce and a sprinkle of furikake.

The mayo can act as the glue for the egg, and you can also slice a bit of white o~ the back of the round egg so it will stay in place. Serve.

Makes 7-8 pieces, enough for two people for a snack.

Mariko Jackson writes about family and food. Email her at thelittlefoodie@gmail.com.