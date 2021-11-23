comscore Go-tos for quick comforts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Go-tos for quick comforts

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:34 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Natto-licious The Neba Neba bowl ($16) of slimy natto, okra, yamaimo and a runny egg, plus ahi, tobiko, ikura and takuan

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Among the hot dishes at Mama Kim’s are torched garlic aioli scallops ($15) over rice.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Hamachi-jalapeno bowl ($13) is one of the simpler offerings.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Beet salad with honey goat cheese is part of an omakase dinner.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Chef Sho’s unagi donburi ($16) is one of the more popular items on the menu.

The days following Thanksgiving are not usually ones to splurge on food but for readjusting one’s budget and eating on the fly as the rush of the holidays becomes reality. Read more

Previous Story
Check out this crispy snack
Next Story
An easy, light, crumbly skillet cornbread

Scroll Up