Just in time for the holidays, Hawaiian Host and Uncle’s Ice Cream launched two new flavors — peppermint mocha and holiday spice gingerbread. The first flavor features Uncle’s peppermint ice cream infused with Hawaiian Host’s peppermint mocha macadamias on housemade chocolate chip cookies. The latter flavor combines Uncle’s holiday spice ice cream with crumbles of chocolate gingerbread macadamia from Hawaiian Host’s Paradise Collection sandwiched between two snickerdoodle cookies.

“When we heard Hawaiian Host was introducing these two new treats for the holidays, we knew it was going to be a lot of fun creating a special Uncle’s sandwich to feature each of them,” states Paul Logan, co-founder of Uncle’s Ice Cream. “We created a holiday spice ice cream that really complements the gingerbread candies, and who doesn’t love a peppermint mocha?”

You can find these limited-edition ice cream sandwiches at ABC Stores, Cooke Street Market and other shops across the island.

Gobble this up

This Thanksgiving, Stripsteak Waikiki will feature an irresistible four-course menu with a number of sides.

This fall-inspired menu costs $79 per person, with two wine pairing options available (additional $55 and $75).

The special Thanksgiving menu will include:

• Kabocha bisque: King crab, caviar, crème fraiche

• Roasted brussels sprouts: Pork belly, soy-black pepper glaze

• A choice of roasted turkey or herb-crusted prime rib (supplement 20) served with potato purée, green beans, cranberries, classic stuffing and candied yams

• Pumpkin spiced cheesecake: Graham cracker crust, pecan brittle, whipped cream A takeout option is available for $199 (feeds four). Pickup for these takeaway meals is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24-25.

To learn more, visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

Sippin’ santa

Prince Waikiki’s new Sippin’ Santa pop-up holiday bar — the first-ever Miracle Bar experience in Hawaii — makes its debut Dec. 1 and will be open daily from 4 to 10 p.m. Prince Waikiki will transform its spacious outdoor patio into a tiki-themed winter wonderland, complete with festive décor including wooden tiki sculptures, holiday lanterns, stockings, specialty drinkware, green hibiscus flower garland string lights and more.

Visit princewaikiki.com to learn more.

Uniqlo hawaii launches UTme!

To thank the community for its support this holiday season, UNIQLO Hawaii is launching its custom T-shirt printing service Nov. 26 at Ala Moana Center.

UTme!, a popular UNIQLO service worldwide, provides customers with a hands-on T-shirt designing experience. Customers can create a one-of-a-kind UNIQLO T-shirt, tote bag or choose from a variety of Hawaii-exclusive designs from beloved local businesses.

UNIQLO Hawaii will be donating a portion of the proceeds from all UTme! purchases to the Hawaii Foodbank.

“UTme! is about fun and expressing your creativity,” states Haruka Karino, business manager of UNIQLO Hawaii. “Customers can feel good that their designs will help to fight hunger.”

The initial release features designs from Bishop Museum and The Friends of Iolani Palace, along with foodie-favorite designs from Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering, Honolulu Coffee Co. and Waiahole Poi Factory.

For those interested in making a custom print, shoppers can bring their own artwork or create designs via iPads at the UTme! station. Once submitted and approved, a UNIQLO employee will help to print the shirt or tote.

Visit uniqlo.com/us/en/hawaii/special.