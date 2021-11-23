Abuse reported years before Isabella Kalua’s death

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police documented allegations of abuse of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua but took no action when Child Welfare Serv­ices received a report in 2019 that the girl was being beaten and starved by her foster parents — more than two years before she is believed to have died. Read more

Honolulu police documented allegations of abuse of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua but took no action when Child Welfare Serv­ices received a report in 2019 that the girl was being beaten and starved by her foster parents — more than two years before she is believed to have died.

On July 3, 2019, a witness reported seeing Lehua Kalua punching, slapping and pulling then 5-year-old Ariel Sellers, the Kalua’s foster child, at various times over a four- to six-week period, according to a July 3, 2019, CWS intake report referred to the Honolulu Police Department at 2:39 p.m. July 22, 2019.

HPD’s response to the referral was detailed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser by law enforcement sources. The witness told CWS that Lehua and her husband, Isaac “Sonny” Kalua, were starving Ariel Sellers, as she was referred to at the time. A Family Court judge approved the Kaluas’ application to adopt the girl in January, when her named was changed to Isabella.

“After a thorough review of the circumstances it was determined that there will be no action taken by HPD in this case. The welfare of the child would best be met by the actions of CWS instead of the HPD,” concluded an HPD detective at the time he administratively closed the matter as a “miscellaneous public,” or noncriminal, incident that acknowledged receipt of the CWS report but did not involve a formal investigation or forensic interview.

After consulting with CWS staff, the detective closed the case at 1:57 p.m. July 23, 2019, less than 24 hours after receiving the referral. His supervisor approved the closure. Neither officer responded to a Star-Advertiser request for comment.

Authorities say their investigation uncovered surveillance video at her Waimanalo home showing the girl was last recorded alive Aug. 18, and said Isabella was likely killed in mid-August, although the Kaluas reported her missing Sept. 13. The search for her remains continues.

According to court records, she died after allegedly being locked in a dog cage with her mouth and nose sealed shut with duct tape.

Lehua and Isaac Kalua were each charged last week with second-degree murder, hindering prosecution, two counts of persistent nonsupport and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Cathy Betts, director of the Department of Human Services, and Daisy Lynn Hartsfield, DHS Social Serv­ices Division administrator, did not respond to a Star- Advertiser request for an interview about the July 2019 abuse allegations.

Betts and Hartsfield also did not respond to a request for the number of abuse allegations documented by CWS involving Isabella and her siblings after Isaac and Lehua Kalua became their resource caregivers.

The Kaluas treated “Ariel” differently because she and her siblings had the same mother but different fathers, according to the witness.

Lehua Kalua allegedly told CWS that the child had an allergic reaction leading to the redness and bruising on her face. The CWS caseworker conveyed to HPD that the redness looked like the child was hit and not suffering from an allergic reaction, because she had bruising to her eye and chin.

Lehua Kalua’s court- appointed attorney, Jason Burks, declined comment. Isaac Kalua’s court-appointed attorney, Donovan Odo, did not respond to a Star-Advertiser request for comment.

“CWS is prohibited from discussing any case specific information, especially when there is involvement with law enforcement or the courts,” read a statement from DHS spokeswoman Amanda Stevens sent to the Star-Advertiser.

DHS sent the Star-Advertiser the official policies and procedures for handling allegations of abuse but did not say whether any of them were followed by the department in the Kalua case, and did not respond to specific questions.

When an allegation is received through the CWS Hotline, an initial risk and safety assessment is made to determine whether an investigation is needed. If appropriate, a formal probe is opened within 48 hours of receiving the complaint. CWS social workers are expected to check whether the home is safe, interview the alleged victim and witnesses, and visually examine the kids and home.

CWS workers are also supposed to consider previous reports of abuse or neglect; serious substance abuse; whether a caregiver is nonprotective of any abuse or neglect of a child; and whether the victim suffers injuries to the head, face, neck or genital area.

“If the department is still unable to make a determination, then the department will consult with the Multidisciplinary Team (MDT). The MDT is a Statewide program that provides consultative services to CWS regarding the assessment of medical, mental health, and psycho-social needs of children and families. The team provides recommendations relating to interventions, planning and services for families and children. MDT members consist of licensed professionals: Clinical Psychologists, Clinical Social Workers, Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, and Pediatricians,” said Stevens in an email. “If MDT determines no child abuse and neglect has occurred and CWS is in full agreement, then CWS will take no further action.”