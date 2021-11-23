Abuse reported years before Isabella Kalua’s death
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:40 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lehua Kalua and Isaac K. Kalua III, the adoptive mother and father of Isabella Kalua, were arrested for suspicion of second-degree murder Nov. 10 as part of an FBI and Honolulu police investigation into the girl’s disappearance. Signs and a flag are posted on a fence near the Kalua home in Waimanalo.