Abuse reported years before Isabella Kalua's death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Abuse reported years before Isabella Kalua’s death

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lehua Kalua and Isaac K. Kalua III, the adoptive mother and father of Isabella Kalua, were arrested for suspicion of second-degree murder Nov. 10 as part of an FBI and Honolulu police investigation into the girl’s disappearance. Signs and a flag are posted on a fence near the Kalua home in Waimanalo.

  • COURTESY HPD Lehua Kalua, left, Isaac Kalua

Honolulu police documented allegations of abuse of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua but took no action when Child Welfare Serv­ices received a report in 2019 that the girl was being beaten and starved by her foster parents — more than two years before she is believed to have died. Read more

