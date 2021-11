Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Emma Christopherson has joined Goodsill, concentrating her practice in the areas of commercial litigation, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights and premises liability. Read more

Emma Christopherson has joined Goodsill, concentrating her practice in the areas of commercial litigation, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights and premises liability. Christopherson graduated cum laude from Willamette University College of Law in Oregon.

Cori J. Grunenwald has joined Starn O’Toole Marcus &Fisher as an associate working with both litigation and transactional teams. Grunenwald earned her Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School.

Atlas Insurance Agency has announced the hiring of Mary-Jean “MJ” Shiroma as senior benefit consultant. Shiroma has over 30 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to her most recent position as manager of HR operations at Servco Pacific Inc., she spent many years in the benefits consulting and health plan carrier workspace.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.