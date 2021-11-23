Coaches are comparing 6-3, 288-pound junior Iosefa Tapini to some of the best linemen Hawaii has produced

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Iosefa Tapini could have been exhausted from starting at left tackle for the Kapolei Hurricanes.

Instead, he set his compass many moons ago and became one of the dominant pass rushers in Hawaii high school football. After four games, the 6-foot-3, 288-pound junior had nine sacks.

Tapini has made believers of some of the most experienced coaches in the Open Division. Campbell, ranked No. 5 in the Star-Advertiser Top 10, defeated Kapolei 41-7 early in the season. Sabers coach Darren Johnson says Tapini is the real deal.

“Iosefa Tapini reminds me a lot of Chris Kemoeatu,” Johnson said, referring to the former Pittsburgh Steelers guard.

Kemoeatu, who was part of one of Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl championship teams, played offense and defense during his years as a Utah Ute.

“Iosefa comes in with an intensity and a deep core respect for the game of football. He is very fast to the ball and has the football IQ to be a threat to anyone he is playing against,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes Tapini can thrive on either side of the ball at the next level.

“I see him being able to work out of any position the program sees a need in. He is an all-around skilled athlete and will be an asset to whatever program is blessed to have his commitment,” he said.

Former Hawaii defensive tackle Rod York, head coach at Mililani, had to game plan for the Tapini effect. The Trojans won, but Tapini was a factor with two sacks.

“Iosefa could contribute to at any college D-I school as a senior in high school. He is a mismatch because we needed to double him. He reminds me of (Kennedy) Tulimasealii from Waianae,” York said of the former Hawaii Rainbow Warrior. “He is so dominant as a D-lineman, but he also plays offense and is dominant there, also. I know him from JPS years and he was doing the same thing. He trains at MBC (Athletics) with coach Mose (Tuia) and it’s paid off.”

Sundays, other days, any and all days, he worked out with his teammates, running the hills and refining techniques. Kapolei District Park. Maile Park. Nanakuli Beach Park.

“We just train, work on technique, run and condition for two hours. It’s probably 30 guys, mostly from Kapolei, some middle school kids, too,” he said.

Kapolei and MBC teammate Riley Camarillo has known Tapini since fourth grade.

“I noticed him by his long, curly blonde hair, and Sefa being the biggest guy on the team also stood out. Once I saw him, I knew we were going to get along,” Camarillo said. “He’s a chill guy. Funny, respectful and outgoing. I’m not surprised that he’s doing this well because throughout the years I played alongside him, he’s been consistently meeting high expectations. This season is nothing new.”

While many of his contemporaries at other schools stayed in and waited, Tapini kept moving forward. When the 2021 high school season officially started, Tapini was ready. Hungry and ready.

Playing for coach Tuia at MBC Athletics in the offseason, Tapini also thrived with Kapolei, where Tuia is the defensive coordinator under head coach Darren Hernandez. Defense is where Tapini feels at home.

“I think our defense is the strongest part of our team. Every day we practice like it’s a game. Even our strength and conditioning coach pushes all of us to do the most we can do to get better,” Tapini said.

Kapolei’s defense is quite possibly a top-five level unit statewide. A young roster and an offense that has been promising at times, but generally inconsistent in the rugged OIA Open Division means the Hurricanes will be on the outside looking in come playoff time.

After the ’Canes close the regular season with Leilehua this weekend, it’ll be back to the year-round grind for many. Bonus workouts will resume Sunday.

Tuia praises Tapini lavishly.

“Sefa never complains when it comes to training and practice. “His freshman year, I already knew I wanted to pull him up to varsity. His dad was, ‘Go ahead,’ but his mom was worried. But I knew he was born ready. He came in and led the D-line in sacks.”

Tapini’s coaches laid the groundwork, but former standout players also set the tone.

“He’s been training with my son, Junior (Tuia), with Trevor (Ma‘ae) and Maceal (Afaese), and Aaron (Faumui). He’s always been around these top athletes,” coach Tuia said. “He was always quiet, a man of few words, but when it came time to line up in pads and helmets, that speaks volumes. He’s just explosive. He becomes a beast. He changes the game. He’s quick, explosive, physical and always under control. He knows when to turn on the switch and when to turn off the switch.”

Tapini began playing football when he was 11.

“I was in karate before football. My neighbor, he asked me if I wanted to play football with him at Kap City (Hurricanes),” he said.

Tuia, his uncle, was a coach with Kap City. When Tuia started MBC, they kept playing. Last spring, the club team played games in Seattle.

“I used to play linebacker and fullback. I miss running the ball. That’s what I miss,” Tapini said.

Interest from colleges has begun, but he has no scholarship offers yet. His dream school is USC.

“My parents (Ausage and Tafa‘i Tapini), they don’t want me to stay. They want me to go to the mainland. They think it’s a better opportunity,” he said. “USC has a lot of Polys who go there.”

He plans to try out for volleyball next spring. A 6-3 athlete who likes to set — a bonus addition for Kapolei?

“I never played (organized) volleyball, but I know how to play. I’d probably set. I can set pretty good. My vertical is pretty decent. I can’t dunk, but I can grab the rim.”

For the moment, all of the season’s ups and downs won’t stop Tapini’s motivation.

“All my boys, even though the season is almost done, stay humble, keep you guys’ heads up. All the seniors that’s leaving, have faith in God and you’ll get whatever you want,” he said. “To all the juniors, next season is our season. For real.”

IOSEFA TAPINI’S FAVORITES

>> Movie/TV show

“‘Black Clover.’ That’s an anime I watch. It’s just the fighting and the action. I love it.”

>> Food

1. Chicken katsu from L&L in Kapolei. “All rice.”

2. “My mom (Tafa‘i) buys steak and she cooks it. I like it well done.”

3. Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, 7-Eleven Kapolei.

>> Music artists: Cutty Banks, My Fabulous Life, Lauryn Hill.

>> Class: Marine science

>> Teacher: Mr. Sugiyama (Ewa Elementary)

“He’s hella strict, telling me to do my work and stuff. He used to yell at me all the time. That was in fourth grade.”

Time machine

“I would go in the past, like talk to my past self, probably about 6 or 7. I’d tell myself just live it up every moment in life. It’s going to go by fast.”

>> Hidden talent

“I can sing. I sing to let off stress. I like to sing Mariah Carey, ‘We Belong Together’. Another one is ‘She Was The Best’ by The Green.