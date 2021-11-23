Coaches are comparing 6-3, 288-pound junior Iosefa Tapini to some of the best linemen Hawaii has produced
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kapolei defensive lineman Iosefa Tapini has been so dominant that coaches have to game-plan for him.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kapolei defensive lineman Iosefa Tapini has nine sacks, and one coach says he can play on the next level on the offense as well.
