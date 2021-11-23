Kahuku increased hold on No. 1 in football poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10, and the gap is widening.

With a bye week, the OIA powerhouse managed to open its margin to double-digit points over No. 2 Saint Louis. Kahuku collected 11 of 13 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

ILH champion Saint Louis (5-3) last played a game on Nov. 5, outlasting Kamehameha in the title game. The First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division state championships are set for Dec. 18 and 23.

The top eight spots in the weekly poll remained status quo, but the No. 9 and 10 positions include a new visitor from the Big Island. Unbeaten Konawaena (4-0) is at No. 9 after a 43-14 win over rival Kealakehe. The Wildcats also posted a 24-21 win over defending BIIF Division I champion Hilo early in the season.

Waianae, which went to Kapolei and won 12-3, returned to the Top 10 for the first time since Oct. 31. The Seariders (3-3) sealed a playoff berth in the OIA Open Division with the victory.

Voted on by coaches and media statewide. First-place votes in parenthesis

Rank School W-L overall W-L League PTS LW

1. Kahuku (11) (5-0, 5-0 OIA Open) 128 1

2. Saint Louis (2) (5-3, 2-2 ILH Open) 117 2

3. Mililani (4-1, 4-1 OIA Open) 102 3

4. Kamehameha (3-3, 3-1 ILH Open) 76 4

5. Campbell (4-1, 4-1 OIA Open) 70 5

6. ‘Iolani (9-0, 5-0 ILH D-I/D-II) 62 6

7. Punahou (1-4, 1-4 ILH Open) 46 7

8. Lahainaluna (4-0, 4-0 MIL) 40 8

9. Konawaena (4-0, 4-0 BIIF) 19 NR

10. Waianae (3-3, 3-3 OIA Open) 16 NR

No longer in Top 10:Waipahu (No. 9), Kapolei (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Kapaa 10, Moanalua 10, Kaiser 8, Waipahu 7, Kapolei 2, Maui 2.