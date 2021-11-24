18 injured, 4 seriously, in tour bus head-on collision at Waimea Bay

Seven people were injured and taken to a hospital this afternoon after a head-on collision between a vehicle and a tour bus at Waimea Bay Beach Park.

Emergency Medical Services personnel said there were 18 patients; seven were transported for medical treatment; four were seriously injured while three suffered minor injures; 11 who suffered minor injures refused to be transported.

The crash occurred about 1:41 p.m., just before Waimea Bay in the Kahuku-bound lane.

Among the seriously injured were a woman, 47; a 15-year-old girl; a 45-year-old man; and a 59-year-old male. Minor injuries were sustained by a a 41-year-old male, a 49 year-old male, and a 46-year old female.

“Paramedics responded to a head on collision with reports of potential multiple patients,” EMS said. Four ambulances and 1 field operations supervisor were dispatched.