Man in his 50s critically injured in Waikiki stabbing

A homeless man was taken in critical condition to a hospital early today after he was found in Waikiki with stab wounds to his upper body, Honolulu police said.
The victim, described to be in his mid-50s, was found on Ohua Avenue with life-threatening injuries shortly after midnight.
Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.
No suspect has been arrested and no further information was released.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.