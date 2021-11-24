Column: Remove age bias in triage allocation plan
- By Roberta Wong Murray
-
Today
- Updated 6:12 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Roberta Wong Murray, of Kailua-Kona, is vice chair of the Policy Advisory Board for Elder Affairs (PABEA), comprised of volunteers who advocate for Hawaii’s kupuna.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree